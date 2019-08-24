No change in British backing of Iran nuclear deal under Johnson: UK official

BIARRITZ, France: Britain will not change its backing of the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a British diplomatic source said Friday, a day ahead of a G7 summit where the Iranian atomic drive is set to be a major sticking point.

“We are strong supporters” of the nuclear deal, said the official, asking not to be named. “I don’t think you will find any change in the British government position. Johnson is expected at the G7 in Biarritz to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the landmark accord last year.

Trump and Johnson have a strong personal rapport and the British premier, who took office last month, has emphasised the importance of close relations with the United States as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.