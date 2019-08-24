European demos over Amazon fires

LONDON: Climate change activists chanting slogans and waving banners demonstrated boisterously outside Brazil´s embassy in London on Friday, urging President Jair Bolsonaro to do more to halt the fires in the Amazon rainforest. The protests came as a British government spokeswoman said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “extremely concerned about the fires”, which are set to feature at this weekend´s G7 meeting in France.

Several hundred people gathered opposite the central London embassy, unfurling signs reading “Stop Destruction Now”, “Save Our Planet” and “I Want You To Panic”. The demonstrators chanted “climate justice” and “save the Amazon” as a drummer played and young children drew rainbows and other images on the pavement with coloured chalks. “We want to do something to stand in solidarity with people of Brazil,” English teacher Luisa Brown, 36, told AFP. “Also, we have children and would like for them to grow up in a world which has its lungs. In Amsterdam several hundred protesters briefly staged a so-called “die-in” lying down in a central square as part of the “Fridays for Future” environmental protest movement started by Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg. Meanwhile in Dublin around 100 activists from the Extinction Rebellion pressure group occupied the lobby of the building housing the Brazilian embassy, chanting and holding up protest placards.

Protests over the fires were also planned for other European cities, including a Friday night vigil and demonstrations Saturday and Monday in Lisbon under the slogan “Rebel for the Amazon”. Brazilian embassies in Berlin and Madrid, the consulate in Barcelona, and in Turin, northern Italy, were also set to be targeted.