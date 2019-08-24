close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
AFP
August 24, 2019

Rohingya offer special prayers to go home

World

AFP
August 24, 2019

KUTUPALONG: Rohingya imams offered special prayers Friday for a safe return to their homeland ahead of the second anniversary of hundreds of thousands of the minority fleeing Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Some 740,000 Rohingya from Myanmar´s Rakhine state escaped in August 2017 a military offensive, joining another 200,000 who had fled earlier persecution. Two years later they remain in vast refugee camps in Bangladesh refusing to go home until Myanmar guarantees their safety and gives them citizenship.

The imam at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Kutupalong — the largest refugee settlement in the world — prayed to “soften up” the heart of the Myanmar government. “Let us go back home in peace,” Abdul Hakim said.

Most of the displaced mostly Muslim minority left their homes clutching only what they could carry. Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal in 2017 but two attempts to start sending people back, in November and then again this week, failed as the refugees refused to go.

