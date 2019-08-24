tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALGIERS: Algeria’s former justice minister Tayeb Louh was on Thursday placed in preventative detention on allegations of abuse of power, state media reported. Louh is the latest in a string of prominent politicians and businessmen to be questioned or detained over alleged graft since president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April amid mass protests against his rule.—AFP
