close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 24, 2019

22 missing after Indonesia ferry fire

World

AFP
August 24, 2019

JAKARTA: Nearly two dozen people are missing from the carcass of a ferry that went up in flames off Indonesia’s Java island, a port official said on Friday. The boat was en route from Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya to Balikpapan on Borneo Island with some 277 people aboard when it caught fire on Thursday evening, according to the official. Television images showed plumes of black smoke coming out of the boat, as search teams hunted for at least 22 missing passengers.

“There were 277 people on board and so far 255 have been rescued alive,” Syachrul Nugroho, a spokesman for Surabaya’s Tanjung Perak port, told AFP. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Nugroho said it appeared that a fire broke out and the ferry’s power went down, cutting off water pumps.“The crew couldn’t extinguish the fire because the water pumps weren’t working so passengers started to abandon the ship,” he added.Passenger ferries are a common means of transport in Indonesia, an archipelago of some 17,000 islands, despite poor safety standards.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World