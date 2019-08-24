European demos held over Amazon fires

LONDON: Climate change activists chanting slogans and waving banners demonstrated boisterously outside Brazil’s embassy in London on Friday, urging President Jair Bolsonaro to do more to halt the fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Several hundred protesters gathered opposite the central London embassy, unfurling signs reading “stop destruction now”, “save our planet” and “I want you to panic”.

They chanted “climate justice” and “save the Amazon”.Protests over the Amazon fires were also planned for other European cities.Official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of this year — the highest number for any year since 2013. Most were in the Amazon.

The data comes as Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1, faces growing criticism over his anti-environment rhetoric, which activists blame for emboldening loggers, miners and farmers in the Amazon.

The extent of the area damaged by fires has yet to be determined. They called on governments to put pressure on Bolsonaro to act to help stop the fires. Demonstrations were also planned Friday outside the Brazilian embassies in Berlin and Madrid, the consulate in Barcelona, and in Turin, northern Italy.

A three-hour protest is planned in Lisbon on Monday, where demonstrators were set to gather in front of the Brazilian embassy under the slogan “Rebel for the Amazon”.