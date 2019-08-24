China to slap new tariffs on $75bn of US imports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China announced on Friday it will hit US imports worth $75 billion with new tariffs starting September 1 and December 15, as retaliation for Washington’s planned tariff hikes in a bruising trade war.
The punitive tariffs will range from 5 per cent to 10 per cent on 5,078 items from the US, China’s state council tariff office said.Beijing also announced it will impose a 25 per cent tariff on US autos and a 5 per cent tariff on auto parts starting December 15.
China had lifted punitive tariffs on American cars and auto parts earlier this year as a goodwill measure while trade talks were underway.The tariff hikes by the US “have led to the continuous escalation of China-US economic and trade frictions, violating the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Argentina and the consensus reached in Osaka,” China’s State Council Tariff Commission Office said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, with a further $300 billion in imports targeted for new duties in two more rounds, September 1 and December 15.
BEIJING: China announced on Friday it will hit US imports worth $75 billion with new tariffs starting September 1 and December 15, as retaliation for Washington’s planned tariff hikes in a bruising trade war.
The punitive tariffs will range from 5 per cent to 10 per cent on 5,078 items from the US, China’s state council tariff office said.Beijing also announced it will impose a 25 per cent tariff on US autos and a 5 per cent tariff on auto parts starting December 15.
China had lifted punitive tariffs on American cars and auto parts earlier this year as a goodwill measure while trade talks were underway.The tariff hikes by the US “have led to the continuous escalation of China-US economic and trade frictions, violating the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Argentina and the consensus reached in Osaka,” China’s State Council Tariff Commission Office said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, with a further $300 billion in imports targeted for new duties in two more rounds, September 1 and December 15.