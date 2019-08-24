Activist says women, children bearing biggest brunt of Indian oppression

LONDON: The former chairperson of the State Commission for Women Jammu & Kashmir has said the Indian government is overseeing the “slow genocide of Kashmiris” through an inhumane military lockdown on their liberties and dignity after their revocation of Article 370 early this month. After spending two weeks stuck in occupied Kashmir and unable to leave for two weeks, Nayeema Ahmad Mahjoor reached London and spoke to The News in an exclusive interview to narrate the tragedy that more than eight million Kashmiris are going through after Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government revoked Article 370 — ending a special status for the disputed territory.

Mahjoor, a former news editor of BBC News and current affairs, author of ‘Lost in Terror’; and the former chairperson of State Commission for Women, Jammu & Kashmir, said Kashmiri women, children and the elderly are bearing the biggest brunt of violence under the Indian regime.

Mahjoor, who resigned from the Commission after the fall of the People’s Democratic Party-led (PDP) government, said what she witnessed in two weeks was horrific and likened it with the conditions Nazis put the Jewish people through in Germany in concentration camps.

She said: “The Modi regime has turned the whole of Kashmir into a big concentration camp. My homeland is one of the biggest prisons on earth today. The vulnerable groups are today worse off in Kashmir and it’s a slow death for millions of Kashmiris. There is anger all around. From children to elderly people, everybody is angry and raging against what Modi and his cabal has done to them. What Modi has done is a crime, it’s an international crime, it’s a massive crime against a whole nation. I have not seen anything like this all my life — the seething anger and agony.”

Mahjood was unable to leave the Valley because, like millions of others, she found suddenly herself in the middle of an unprecedented crackdown. She found herself “caged, humiliated” and her identity snatched just like millions of other Kashmiris.

She said: “Kashmiris are angry because the Indian government just wrote them off as insects, as worthless creatures who don’t mean anything and who have no humanity and dignity. It’s for the first time that Kashmiris of all standings and all persuasions are united in [their] hatred of India. There were divisions in Kashmir always but credit goes to Modi for uniting Kashmiris across the broad in rejection of his action to deny them their identity. The tension in Kashmir is so thick that you could cut it with a knife.”

Mahjoor said that every Kashmiri she spoke to said Article 370 of the Indian constitution had granted autonomy to the region but Modi ended it “to end Kashmiri identity” and to deny them their identity and status. By putting Kashmir under a complete military lockdown, India thinks it can get away with murder but it cannot because as soon as the lockdown is lifted millions will be out against India, she said.

Mahjoor said she was worried that militancy will go up in Kashmir because almost all Kashmiris are of the view now that the Indian government does not believe in democracy, human rights and the constitution. She called on the international community not to act as a silent spectator and hold India accountable.

“There is silence all around and due to trade contracts the world is allowing India to do whatever it wants but there are grave implications of India’s actions,” she warned and added: “Ignoring India will create a mess nobody will be able to control in the coming times.”