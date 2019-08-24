FATF rubbishes reports of Pak blacklisting

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has dismissed reports of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) blacklisting Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Speaking to Geo News on Friday, spokesperson Alexandra Wijmenga clarified that only the FATF had the authority to blacklist, not its regional affiliate APG. According to Wijmenga, the FATF will hold its meeting on October 14-18 in Paris and decisions which are taken would be published.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance categorically rejected Indian media reports about Pakistan being blacklisted by the APG — the regional affiliate of the FATF. In a press statement, the ministry clarified that the APG in its 22nd Annual Meeting held in Canberra, Australia from August 18-23 adopted Pakistan’s 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report and put Pakistan in its enhanced follow-up as per APG’s Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures.

In line with APG’s Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures, Pakistan would be required to submit follow-up progress reports to APG on quarterly basis. “Media reports, being circulated about Pakistan, being blacklisted by APG are incorrect and baseless,” the finance ministry said.

Following its meeting, a statement by the APG read: “During the week, APG members adopted six significant mutual reports. The reports — for China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Pakistan, the Philippines and Solomon Islands — were analysed and discussed in detail over two full days and will now be subject to post-plenary quality and consistency review prior to publication. Final publication on the APG website is expected in early October 2019.”