Kashmiris hit the streets amid Indian lockdown

SRINAGAR/PARIS: Kashmiri protesters defied a tense lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir and marched out into the streets — men, women and with children in tow — against the Hindu nationalist BJP government’s move to revoke the disputed region’s special autonomy.

The unprecedented lockdown was imposed ahead of India’s revocation of the autonomy of the part of it occupied, sparking protests from the local population and outrage from Pakistan. A curfew was in place in the valley for the 19th straight day, including in the main city of Srinagar where fears of large-scale street protests against India’s move persist.

Posters have sprung up across the region calling for a public march to the local UN office on Friday. “Preachers in all mosques should make the people aware of India’s plans to change the demography of the state (Jammu and Kashmir),” handbills written in Urdu said.

Sporadic demonstrations have rocked some parts of Srinagar, with clashes between stone-throwing protesters and government forces leaving more than 100 injured.Residents in the Muslim-majority region have complained of a stifling environment as well as the inability to get in touch with family and friends worried about their wellbeing, although India claims some of the restrictions have been eased in recent days.

Ahead of its controversial announcement, India rushed tens of thousands of extra troops to the disputed region to join 500,000 already in the valley, and imposed a strict communications clampdown.

The near-total communications blackout has triggered global concern, with a group of UN human rights experts warning on Thursday it amounted to “collective punishment” and risked exacerbating regional tensions.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telling him Paris was keeping an eye on the Kashmir region. France would “remain attentive to ensure the interests and rights of the civilian populations are properly taken into account in the territories on both sides of the (Kashmir) ceasefire line”, Macron said.

In Paris, the Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Sikh community and other organisations staged a protest demonstration in the French capital as Indian Modi arrived at 7 Place de Fontenoy in front of Unesco headquarters on Friday.

Modi and his delegation were present in the building during the protest. A large gathering of Europe-based Kashimiris, Pakistanis, Sikhs, and representatives of other oppressed nations and their sympathisers joined the protest

Protesters carrying placards and banners condemned Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir and as well as violence against religious minorities in India. Participants of the demonstration strongly deplored the curfew, arrest of political leaders and activists and other restrictions on the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They raised slogans in favour of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and against Indian brutalities in the occupied territory and aggressive behaviour of Indian fanatics groups against the religious minorities in India.