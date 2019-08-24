PCB announces dates for ODI, T20 series against SL at home

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced dates for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, Geo News reported.

PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) swapped matches of the split series in Pakistan. ODIs and T20Is will now take place in Pakistan while the Tests will be played in Sri Lanka. The decision to swap matches was taken during a telephone conversation between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and SLC President Shammi Silva.

Sri Lanka will play three ODI matches at Karachi’s National Stadium on September 27, 29 and October 2. Three T20Is will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 5, 7 and 9. Sri Lanka will host Pakistan for two World Test Championships in late December.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Karachi on September 25 and following their matches in Lahore will fly home on October 10. “The upcoming matches will end the long wait of the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters to watch modern-day stars from both sides live in action. This is something that will contribute immensely to our revamped domestic cricket structure,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

“We are very grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket President Mr Shammi Silva, his board and players for responding positively to our request to play matches in Pakistan,” he added.SLC President Silva said his country’s security experts’ had visited Karachi and Lahore earlier this month and given a positive report which made the decision to play in Pakistan an easy one.

“The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement that we envisage will improve the players’ confidence and trust level and will also be critical when we start discussions on the schedule of the Test matches,” Silva said.