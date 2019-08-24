close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Body of missing boy found

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

BANNU: The body of a missing boy was found in a field in Akhundan Azmatkhel village on Friday, sources said. The sources said that 11-year-old Muhammad, son of Naqibullah, went out in the evening and did not return home. His family and relatives searched for him everywhere but no clue was found about his whereabouts. On the Friday morning, the locals and relatives once again launched a search for him and found his body in the field. He had been strangulated to death. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for autopsy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar