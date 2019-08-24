Body of missing boy found

BANNU: The body of a missing boy was found in a field in Akhundan Azmatkhel village on Friday, sources said. The sources said that 11-year-old Muhammad, son of Naqibullah, went out in the evening and did not return home. His family and relatives searched for him everywhere but no clue was found about his whereabouts. On the Friday morning, the locals and relatives once again launched a search for him and found his body in the field. He had been strangulated to death. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for autopsy.