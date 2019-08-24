Special prayers for Kashmir held at Faisal Masjid

Islamabad: President of the International Islamic University Prof. Dr. Ahmed bin Yousif Al-Draiweesh on the occasion of Jumma at Faisal Masjid prayed for the people of Kashmir. The prayers were attended by a large number of people from twin cities and people hailing from different walks of life.

The IIU president prayed for the end of miseries and a peaceful solution of Kashmir issue. He said people of Kashmir are an omen of struggle and there is no example of their commitment and love for the land.

He called for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the relevant international resolutions. The IIU president said Kashmir issue is one of the issues of concern to the Muslim world and all the nations must play an active role for its resolution.

He also called for arranging conference, seminars and dialogues with greater frequency to create more awareness and information about the disputes and miseries being faced by Kashmiris.