German embassy distributes cloth bags

Islamabad: The German Embassy has distributed cloth bags among people and students in Islamabad after the federal government slapped a ban on plastic shopping bags to protect environment.

The staff members of the embassy distributed fabric bags to students of a government school and people in Aabpara and Blue Area markets. Hailing the ban, they said the initiative was meant to contribute to efforts for raising the people's awareness to avoid the use of plastic for the sake of the environment and that the use of fabric bags was the only solution to the environmental problem caused by plastic bags.

The district administration has claimed that Islamabad will go plastic bag-free within one and a half months through 'our aggressive awareness campaign and cooperation of the people and vendors'.

With the crackdown on plastic bags in full swing, Rs100,000-Rs 500,000 fine is being imposed on such bags' manufacturers and wholesalers each, Rs10,000-Rs 50,000 on shopkeepers each, and Rs5000 on those carrying such bags each.