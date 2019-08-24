‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme next month

Islamabad: Special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs Usman Dar on Friday said the government was striving to develop and empower youths as the country's asset.

"We're taking tangible steps to strengthen youths for putting the country on the path of prosperity and development," he told reporters here. Usman Dar said the government was committed to bringing revolutionary changes in all sectors for the people's development.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken initiatives to secure the future of youths. The premier's special assistant said the 'Kamyab Jawan’ programme had been planned, which would start next month to economically empower youths.

He said the scope of previous schemes regarding youth development as providing loans to the youth for business was very limited but the scope had been widened under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme. Usman Dar said the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme would not only enhance employment opportunities but it would also prove the progress of small and medium enterprises. He said the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme would open new windows of job opportunities for them and would economically empower. "The future of a new Pakistan depends on the youth and unfortunately former regimes did not pay proper attention to this important sector and not invest on them," he said.