Noor Jehan paid tribute

LAHORE: The Alhamra Arts Council has paid a glorious tribute to the legendary artist Madam Noor Jehan here Friday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The evening was held in remembrance of Madam Noor Jehan who was also given the honourable title of “Malika-e-Tarannum, the Queen of Melody. Madam was not only a playback singer but a graceful actress who worked in Pakistan and India film industries for over half a century. She was one of the most influential singers of South Asia during her time.

On the event, veteran singer Tarannum Naz performed super-hit songs of Noor Jehan which were met with immense applause. The evening saw other renowned singers like Humaira Channa, Afshan Begum, Azra Jehan, Saima Jehan, Farah Anwar, Saira Naseem, Shabnam Majeed, Nadia Hashmi, Shahid Ali Nusrat, Zakia Bano and Saira Tahir.

Lahore Art Council BOG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi called this night as an important step towards remembering Pakistan’s national icons. She said name Noor Jehan resonated with Pakistan for decades. She was a very talented singer and I still miss her politeness. She used to visit us frequently and I still remember her mesmerising personality. Faiz Ahmed Faiz dedicated his poem "Mujh Sey Pehli Si Mohabbat" to madam. Additionally she said, “I do not have words to pay tribute to such personalities like Noor Jehan.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan explained his vision towards cultural activities for the revival of quality entertainment at Alhamra. He stated that civilised nations always tend to remember their national heroes. They also promote cultural activities within the country to enhance socio-cultural values. “Our basic aim for organising the event was to celebrate the legacy of Madam Noor Jehan at Alhamra Arts Council” he added. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who appreciated Alhamra’s efforts for the promotion of art and culture.