Gang of spurious milk producers busted

LAHORE:The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has busted a gang of adulterated milk producers and lodged an FIR against it here on Friday.

A PFA team confiscated 6,600kg adulterated ingredients, including milk powder, during a raid, officials said, adding that acting on the tip-off, the food safety team under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman conducted the raid on a unit functional in a house in the Township area and caught the gang red-handed producing milk powder.

Muhammad Usman said that milk powder was being produced by adding contamination of wheat flour and glucose to it, while thousands of litres milk was to be produced with substandard and fake milk powder. He said expired skimmed milk and powder were supplied to different local shops after packing in the popular brands packaging. He said raid was conducted on the information of PFA Vigilance Cell after day and night surveillance. The PFA team seized 6,000kg milk powder, 450kg wheat flour, 125kg glucose and 25kg citric acid. The PFA director general said the PFA was vigilantly monitoring every food business operator to ensure provision of healthy and hygienic food in Punjab.