Around 74,000 candidates to take MDCAT tomorrow

LAHORE Around 74,000 candidates, 48,000 female and 26,000 male, will appear in Punjab Medical and Dental Colleges’ Admission Test (MDCAT) being conducted by

University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Sunday (tomorrow).

Briefing the media on the arrangement for the test on Friday, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram said that the chief secretary had directed all the departments concerned to make best arrangements for smooth and flawless conduct of the admission test.

Punjab government has finalised the arrangements for the test and has deputed senior bureaucrats, including the provincial secretaries, commissioners and deputy commissioners, as monitoring officers, whereas, senior medical professors would conduct the test.

UHS has deputed around 5,000 invigilators and around 1,000 superintendents and deputy superintendents for the conduct of the test. The test would be held simultaneously at 33 centres established in 13 cities of Punjab i.e. Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, DG Khan, and Hassan Abdal.

The test will start at 10am. The candidates, however, must reach their respective centres at least one hour before the commencement of the test as all the centres would be sealed at 09:15am and nobody would be allowed to enter the centres after that. In Lahore, seven centres have been established where around 20,000 candidates will appear in the test. The test will comprise 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs), divided into four sections namely biology (80 MCQs), chemistry (60 MCQs), physics (40 MCQs) and English (20 MCQs).

Total duration of the test would be two and a half hours. Total marks of the test are 200. There would be no negative marking in the test this year according to the directions of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Prof Dr Javed Akram said emergency healthcare services would be ensured at all centres which would include fully-equipped ambulances and doctors along with paramedical staff and emergency medicines. Moreover, the nearest teaching hospitals or district headquarters hospitals would be on high alert to ensure a state of readiness to meet any emergency.