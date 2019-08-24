Govt employees to get Sehat Cards: CM

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees.

The chief minister ordered for expediting the process of issuing the cards, adding that relevant matters should be given final shape as early as possible. He said that the card would help in providing treatment facilities to the government employees up to Rs7.25 lakh. This amount could be increased in case of any need, he added. The government is taking care of every segment of society, added the chief minister.

Rest houses: Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned that 18 rest houses of Fort Munro should be properly renovated and this famous hill resort should be made the best tourist spot having online booking facility.

The chief minister issued the directives while presiding over an important meeting at his office here Friday during which development schemes pertaining to the southern Punjab districts were reviewed in detail. The meeting decided to construct small dams for the storage of water in Dera Ghazi Khan and Fort Munro. The chief minister said that these water reservoirs would also be utilised for providing clean drinking water to the local community. Buzdar directed to auction the decrepit vehicles of Tribal Area Development Authority and other departments. He said that lining of Maneka Canal should be done on priority basis along with plantation of trees as well as a separate sewerage facility. He said that the truck body manufacturing industry should be relocated to some other suitable place in DG Khan and steps be taken for the treatment of wastewater.

The chief minister said that machinery would be provided for improving solid waste management system in southern Punjab and added that immediate steps be taken to improve the condition of parks. No compromise will be made on public welfare schemes and development schemes should be completed according to their given schedule, he said and made it clear that strict monitoring of development schemes would be continued.

The meeting was given a briefing about public welfare projects and new schemes. WCLA employees: Usman Buzdar has approved regularisation of employees of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

This would encourage the staff to work with renewed commitment and zeal and the sense of insecurity will also come to an end now, according to official sources. The chief minister disclosed that a decision had been made to expand scope of the WCLA to other cities of the province and necessary steps were being taken in this regard.

He said that the step would help to restore historic buildings in different districts to their original shape and grandeur. This would add to overall beauty of the city besides promotion of tourism, he added. Usman Buzdar said the provincial metropolis and other cities were of historical importance and would be helpful in promotion of tourism as the government was working to develop tourism sector on modern lines.

Condolences: Usman Buzdar has condoled over the death of Malik Asad Khan, son of former governor West Pakistan, late Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.