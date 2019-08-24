American Park seizes LPGA Canadian Open lead

TORONTO: American Annie Park fired an eagle and seven birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Thursday to grab a one-shot lead in the LPGA’s Canadian Women’s Open, where she’s hoping to stake a claim to a Solheim Cup berth.

Park made a good start at Magna Golf Club near Toronto, where her course record 65 carried her past defending champion Brooke Henderson, who had grabbed the clubhouse lead on 66. Henderson was joined in second by Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, Denmark’s Nicole Broch Larsen, South Korean Ko Jin-young and fellow Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay.

Park made the turn at four-under after her eagle at the ninth, and birdies at 11, 12, 14 and 15 had her aiming to improve on her previous career-best low round of 63. But she cooled off a bit with her second bogey of the day at the 17th.