Wolves clinch famous win at Torino

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Wolves moved to the brink of the Europa League group stages on Thursday with an impressive 3-2 play-off, first leg win at Torino.
The English Premier League side, playing in their first European campaign since 1981, went ahead through an own-goal from Gleison Bremer just before half-time. Diogo Jota made it 2-0 on the hour mark but Lorenzo de Silvestri pulled one back for the Italians two minutes later.
Raul Jimenez restored Wolves’ two-goal lead after 72 minutes before Andrea Belotti’s penalty for Torino in the dying moments kept the Serie A side in the tie ahead of the return leg at Molineux next Thursday.
“It’s a close tie. It’s not over, far from being over. We have to take on a very tough team,” Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo told the Express and Star newspaper. “We played good. We were organised, we stayed in shape. We produced some goals but like I say, one game to go.”
Celtic, dumped out of the Champions League last week by Cluj of Romania, saw off AIK of Sweden 2-0 at home. James Forrest scored in his fifth consecutive game early in the second half with Frenchman Odsonne Edouard’s curling free-kick making it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. “It was a great team performance,” said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
PARIS: Wolves moved to the brink of the Europa League group stages on Thursday with an impressive 3-2 play-off, first leg win at Torino.
The English Premier League side, playing in their first European campaign since 1981, went ahead through an own-goal from Gleison Bremer just before half-time. Diogo Jota made it 2-0 on the hour mark but Lorenzo de Silvestri pulled one back for the Italians two minutes later.
Raul Jimenez restored Wolves’ two-goal lead after 72 minutes before Andrea Belotti’s penalty for Torino in the dying moments kept the Serie A side in the tie ahead of the return leg at Molineux next Thursday.
“It’s a close tie. It’s not over, far from being over. We have to take on a very tough team,” Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo told the Express and Star newspaper. “We played good. We were organised, we stayed in shape. We produced some goals but like I say, one game to go.”
Celtic, dumped out of the Champions League last week by Cluj of Romania, saw off AIK of Sweden 2-0 at home. James Forrest scored in his fifth consecutive game early in the second half with Frenchman Odsonne Edouard’s curling free-kick making it 2-0 in the 73rd minute. “It was a great team performance,” said Celtic manager Neil Lennon.