Bashir, Khalil to play in Rio rifle/pistol world cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s two top pistol shooters are participating in ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol starting in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, from Sunday (tomorrow).

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, ranked 15th, and Khalil Akhtar, ranked 33rd, are to play 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event in this world cup. The individual qualification score (IQS) of Bashir is 579 points and Khalil’s 583.

Their event is scheduled on August 31 and September 1 in this world cup that is scheduled from August 26 to September 3. As many as 518 athletes from 66 countries are participating in this world cup.

Khalil has played two world cups this year. He secured 21st position with the score of 579 points in this event in Beijing and 44th with the score of 570 points in Munich. Bashir secured 23rd position with the score of 576 points in Munich and 47th place with the score of 566 points in Beijing this year.

Bashir played Rio Olympics in 2016 where he achieved the 18th spot with the score of 571 points in rapid fire pistol event. National Rifle Association of Pakistan has been sponsoring them for their participation in world cups so that they could win quota places for Tokyo 2020.