Pakistan to send three fighters for World Wushu Championships in Shanghai

KARACHI: Pakistan will send three fighters to Shanghai to feature in the 15th World Wushu Championships slated to be held from October 20-23.

“We are sending Maaz Khan, Mohammad Bilal and one other who will be decided later. If we got a talented boy who can meet his own expenses then we will send him; otherwise an average fighter will be sent,” Pakistan Wushu Federation's (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar told 'The News' on Friday.

He said that all boys would sponsor themselves. In the global event fighters from around 100 nations will vie for the top honours. Malik also said that a few former Pakistan players are studying in China's universities and that their services would be taken for coaching purposes during the global event.

He also said that Maaz Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Achakzai and Taimur Javed would also be sent to China on September 4 to take part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Wushu Championships which would be held in Langzhong city from September 4-8.

“All our three boys are fully sponsored. According to the rules of this event when a player wins a medal he is sponsored by the organisers. Our players won medals in this event the last time,” Malik said.

He said that Pakistan would hold its camp for the 13th South Asian Games from September 15 at Lahore. “Yes, we have decided to hold a camp by ourselves as the government is not backing us. I have written to the Pakistan Olympic Association that it should convince Pakistan Sports Board to arrange our camp but so far no progress has been made,” the official said.