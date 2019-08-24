Heart attacks halved by daily ‘polypill’

PARIS: A cheap, once-a-day pill combining aspirin with drugs that lower blood pressure and cholesterol cuts cardiovascular disease as a whole by a third, and heart attacks by more than half, researchers said on Friday.

In clinical trials, the so-called "polypill" was especially effective among people with no history of cardiovascular disease, reducing the number of severe events by 40 percent, the researchers reported in The Lancet, a medical journal. For those with a history of heart problems and strokes, the drug combo was only half as effective compared to the control group, who received advice on healthy living but no drugs.

Among participants who took the pill as directed -- at least 70 percent of the time -- heart attack incidence declined by 57 percent. Currently, patients are typically prescribed one or more drugs to lower blood pressure along with a statin, which holds lipids such as fatty acids in check.