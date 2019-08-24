The new deal

Education is the basic right of every child and is the key to socio-economic development of a country. Since it is the responsibility of the state and government to provide equal educational opportunities to its people, therefore the Punjab government is taking a number of revolutionary steps. The untiring efforts by the government have resulted in a remarkable increase in its allocation for education – Rs 382.9 billion in Budget 2019-20.

Keeping in view the fact that the future of millions of students is directly linked with government policies, the government has unveiled the new education policy, ‘The New Deal 2018-23’ which will help eliminate the segregated system of education. Now there will be no segregation between the students of elite private schools, small and medium-scale private institutions and government schools. The government has also launched the ‘Insaf Afternoon Schools’ programme to provide education to out-of-school children, while reviving Urdu as a medium of instruction, with English as a subject, up to primary level education in the province. The announcement by the government to establish six new universities in Punjab is also commendable. In order to improve the education standard, the government has allocated Rs 273 billion for District Education Authorities and also ordered constitution of private school councils across the province. It is hoped that the new deal 2018-23 will revolutionize the education sector in Punjab and the government will remain sincere in its efforts to provide education to every child, and the dream of educated Punjab will certainly materialize into reality sooner than later.

Syed Ali Qasim

Lahore