Indian opposition leaders to examine IHK situation today

ISLAMABAD: In daring move Indian opposition leaders have decided to enter the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHJK) today (Saturday) to examine the situation on ground where the Indian constitution has brutalised and the area has been made hell for the natives.

According to media reports, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has hinted that he would also accompany the delegation comprising various parties top leaders. Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation. Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India’s D Raja would be other members of the delegation. Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Majeed Memon (Nationalist Congress Party) and D Kupendra Reddy of the Janta Dal (Secular) will also be a part of the delegation.

The sources said that Indian government is confused since it hasn’t permitted any leader from outside and even of the IHJK to enter the stranded area eversince it has scrapped the special status for the IHJK through constitutional amendment three weeks ago.

Incidentally, no Kashmiri leader will be available in the occupied area to receive a delegation from New Delhi. It is unlikely that the Modi government would be willing to receive the leaders. It will be a catch-22 like situation for the Indian government in dealing with the opposition leaders. The leaders, so visiting, could be returned from Srinagar as Modi’s NSA Ajeet Doval, who is co-author of the repression strategy, is already in the occupied area.

He will decide about the treatment to be meted out with the opposition leaders today, the sources added. According to media reports, leaders of various opposition parties of India will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions are imposed after the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

The sources said that among some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK and Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them. The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, RJD’s Manoj Jha and Dinesh Trivedi from NCP will also be part of the delegation.

Senior Congress leaders were huddled in a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the issue within the party. The sources said the leaders also intend to visit some other parts of the state, if allowed to enter. So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.

Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest. Congress MP Azad was not allowed to enter the state and was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu. Earlier, Raja was also stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back. Rahul Gandhi has been wanting to visit the state and had asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow him.