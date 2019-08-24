Rupee strengthens

Rupee appreciated against dollar on Friday drawing strength from stable foreign exchange reserves and a contraction in the current account deficit, dealers said.

In the interbank market, local currency closed at 157.52/dollar, 0.44 percent or 71 paisas stronger than Thursday’s close of 158.23. Rupee also surged in the open market followings gains in the interbank foreign exchange dealings. It gained Rs1 to close at 157.90 to the dollar against 158.90 in previous session.

Dealers said soft dollar demand from importers aided gains to the currency. “Stable forex reserves and sharp fall in July current account deficit is helping rupee,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO at Topline Securities.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.238 billion as of August 17, compared to $7.280 billion in June. “We don’t see a strong dollar demand outlook at least in the near-term,” said another dealer.

The rupee is likely to trade at 157 against the dollar in the coming weeks. Malik Bostan, president Forex Association of Pakistan, said the buying of dollars had fallen owing to tough documentation requirements and strict monitoring mechanism for exchange companies.