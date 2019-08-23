Pakistan first in region to test 5G services

ISLAMABAD: As per officials, Pakistan will be having 5G services very soon, which will be 100 times faster than the current speed of the internet connection, while the 5G network will be 10 times faster than the current broadband connection.

Further, 5G's home router's speed is 4GB per second, and through 5G service, a 50GB file can be downloaded in just 3 minutes. Most of the countries are scheduled to provide 5G services between 2020 (Asian Region: China, India and others) and 2023 (most of the World).