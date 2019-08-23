Villagers evacuated as Sutlej continues to swell

KASUR: Shifting of villagers and livestock continued on Thursday due to gradual increase in water level in Sutlej River at Ganda Singhwala and its adjacent villages.

Over 1,000 people and hundreds of livestock have been shifted to safer place, including base camps and other relief camps. It is also learnt that most of the villagers preferred to move to their relatives instead of settling in relief camps due to the lack of facilities. Discharge of water at Talwar Post, which was 45,000 cusecs on Tuesday, had increased to 58,000 cusecs of Thursday evening. The low level flood according to the parameters set by the district administration is 70,000 cusecs.

The district administration was alert as India could release more water from its side any time without informing Pakistan. According to the flood plan prepared by the district administration, villages including Nagar, Dona Malkana, Anoki, Kassoki, Masteki, Bangladesh, Bedian Usman, Mabboki, Hakuwala, Natheki, Banbodla Khurd, Banbodla Kalan, Ratnewala, Thathi Farid, Sherewala, Sheikh Umad Nau, Thathi Usman, Attar Singhwala, Jalloki, Hastewala, Mamoke Mehmood, Manuwala, Kalangir, Juggian, Dhoopsari, Kot Sundhar Singh, Mamoke Sharif, Mahiwala, Saifalianwala and Bhikiwind, would be at risk in case of low flood.

BUREWALA: Due to release of water in Sutlej River by India, there is a danger of low to high level flood in different areas of Vehari district.

Total 113 villages of Vehari, Burewala, Mailsi are expected to be affected by the flood. Over the next few days, 30,000 cusecs floodwater is likely to reach Head Islam, which has a capacity of 300,000 cusecs water. The district administration has set up 14 relief camps in anticipated flood areas. All relief camps will have medical facilities for the victims. Doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed in relief camps. The evacuation of the people will be announced immediately upon receiving the final warning about the flood.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia along with officials visited different camps and checked the arrangements for the flood. He advised the concerned staff to pay full attention to the safety of the people. The flow of water in Sutlej River at Islam Headworks is 9,421 cusecs and at Mailsi Siphon is 7,285 cusecs and it is expected to rise in the next three days.

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan Thursday visited flood-hit areas of Sutlej River.

The DC visited Atari, Pran, Baqarkay Mahar, and downstream sites, including Head Sulemanki, Rohela Shirin, Mallu Sheikhuka. She viewed relief camps and rescue work. XEN Head Sulemanki Junaid Butt told the DC that incoming flow of water was 43,500 cusecs whereas outflow was 31,990 cusecs. He said the low level flood would be of 50,000 cusecs.

PAKPATTAN: Sahiwal Commissioner Nadeemur Rehman Thursday visited the areas affected by flood in Sutlej River.

Talking to reporters, the commissioner said the district administration had been asked to shift the people to safer areas. He said relief camps had also been established.