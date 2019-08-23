PM directs protest against Modi at UNGA meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the party leaders to protest in New York against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting. According to details PM Imran directed the PTI to stage a historic protest against state terrorism and genocide in Kashmir by India. He vowed that he would raise the voice of Kashmiris at every forum by becoming an ambassador of the Kashmiri people. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Overseas Secretary General Dr Abdullah Riar met with the premier. On this occasion Prime Minister said that serious human rights violations were being committed by the Modi government in the occupied Kashmir. He added that PTI should unite people and human rights organisations in New York against Indian barbarism and prepare a vigorous protest against Modi at the UNGA meeting.