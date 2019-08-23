Doors for dialogue with India closed: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said doors for dialogue with India have been closed after the blunder committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Thursday, he said ‘Hitler’ Modi had set an example of fascism by locking down Kashmiri Muslims, adding that his acts were a dot in the face of democracy. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the case of Kashmiris with dedication and strength. He thanked Islamic countries which supported Kashmiris and said Kashmiris would soon succeed in their struggle for freedom from India. “Another success of Kashmiri people is China’s support to their cause.”

He said: “We have a blood relationship with Kashmiris and I’m going to Azad Kashmir on Saturday to address public gatherings.”

About administrative issues in Pakistan, the minister said bureaucrats were afraid and were not working properly. “I have already told the premier about the matter that has led to certain problems.” He said 300 acres of the Pakistan Railways had been retrieved and 32 new trains had been started.

All the credit goes to workers. The biometric attendance system is being introduced for railway employees. “I always stand by labourers and no decision was made against them additionally. The deficit of the Pakistan Railways has been reduced by Rs 4 billion,” he said.