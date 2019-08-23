Two brothers shot dead

PAKPATTAN: Unidentified assailants shot dead two brothers at Chak 87/D on Thursday. Allah Ditta and his wife and their sons Allah Yar and Maqbool were present at their house when some attackers entered the house and opened fire, leaving Allah Yar and Maqbool dead on the spot and Allah Ditta injured critically. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal. Police are investigating.