close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Two brothers shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Unidentified assailants shot dead two brothers at Chak 87/D on Thursday. Allah Ditta and his wife and their sons Allah Yar and Maqbool were present at their house when some attackers entered the house and opened fire, leaving Allah Yar and Maqbool dead on the spot and Allah Ditta injured critically. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal. Police are investigating.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan