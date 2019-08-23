Man killed over enmity

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead over an old enmity on Thursday. According to police, Falak Sher, his brother Ali Sher and their three accomplices shot dead their

opponent Muhammad Ahsan, 35, in village Fatehpur Jajjan. Irshad Masih, a servant of the deceased, also sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital. Police have registered a case and arrested Ali Sher.

7 GAMBLERS HELD: Police Thursday arrested seven gamblers. On a tip-off, police raided Baaby Di Beri locality and arrested accused Khurram Shehzad, Irfan, Ghafoor, Mazhar Ali, Abdul Rehman, Umar and Tariq Mehmood, who were busy gambling on cards. The police also seized bet money Rs 82,000 and registered case against the accused. Meanwhile, Cantonment police arrested accused Latif with 5.1kg hashish, Hajipura police detained Arif with 1.16kg hashish and Uggoki police arrested Nawaz with 1.5kg hashish.