Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Woman forced to consume ‘poison’ for jewellery

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

OKARA: A woman was coerced to consume poison by her in-laws to occupy her jewelry and valuables. Almas Tahira of Renala Khurd was married to Masud Akhtar of Okara in 2015. Her in-laws had collected her jewelry and Rs 700,000 from her. When she demanded the return of her amount and jewelry, her in-laws forced her to drink poison. A case was registered.

