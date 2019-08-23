Woman forced to consume ‘poison’ for jewellery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A woman was coerced to consume poison by her in-laws to occupy her jewelry and valuables. Almas Tahira of Renala Khurd was married to Masud Akhtar of Okara in 2015. Her in-laws had collected her jewelry and Rs 700,000 from her. When she demanded the return of her amount and jewelry, her in-laws forced her to drink poison. A case was registered.
