Pakistan not interested in talks with India: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that we have no interest in dialogue with India and we are ready to go to the last extent to support Kashmiris. He expressed these views while talking to media after attending a ceremony at a hotel and in a meeting with a British delegation led by British councillor Asghar Javed Ali at Governor House. Speaking on the occasion, he said India was working on the agenda of Kashmiri genocide, to turn Muslim majority into a minority and if international organisations, including the UN didn't open their eyes, they would be equally responsible for the forthcoming destruction, he added.

Units extracting oil from animal fat detected: Punjab Food Authority detected two units extracting oil from the fat of animals here on Thursday and supplying it to hotels. A PFA team raided the area of Bund Road under the supervision of PFA DG Capt (r) M Usman. The PFA team confiscated more than 6,000 litre oil during the raids. PFA officials said that oil was being produced after heating the wastes and fats of animals which were collected on Eidul Azha. The dirty oil was being supplied to local hotels instead of Bio-diesel companies. He said the oil was sold in the market after mixing in it used oil.

House burgled: Unidentified thieves barged into the house of Anwarul Haq, the son of Gen Ziaul Haq, and made away with valuables worth Rs1.2 million. Sarwar Road police have registered a case, No 130/19 under Section 457 and 380 of the PPC. The valuables included 6 tolas of gold and a wrist watch worth Rs300,000.

BODY FOUND: A 48-year-old man was found dead in the Kahna police precincts. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police said the victim was lying dead near Soay Aasil. Police said the victim appeared to be a drug-addict and he might have died due to excessive use of drugs.