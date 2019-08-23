Johar Town plots turn into dumping grounds

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has failed to enforce its door-to-door waste collection policy from its contractors resulting in emergence of heaps of municipal waste in empty plots of several residential areas no matter posh or poor.

Johar Town, one of the posh localities of the city, is not an exemption to this phenomenon where almost every resident is paying around Rs200 to Rs500 per home to scavengers for collection of garbage from their homes and where these scavengers didn’t come for collection of garbage residents have no other option to throw the waste in empty plots.

One can found a good number of plots in different blocks of Johar Town turned into mini waste dumping grounds. Residents said that they were living a tough life in stinking smell. They said when they were paying to scavengers then why the government was giving huge subsidies to LWMC and what its managerial team was doing.

LWMC has a big enforcement team, which is supposed to impose fine on citizens for littering but citizens claimed that none of them was fined or given a notice for littering or for throwing waste in open plots. They said only a few waste bins were placed in the area of L Block, which were too far from their homes so they have no other option except to throw waste in empty plots.

On the other hand, the open land in LDA’s Business and Finance Centre situated at the back of Expo Centre and Emporium Mall have also turned into a mini landfill as majority of scavengers who collect waste from nearby homes dump it, segregate it and then transfer the remaining waste to LWMC’s Turkish contractor.

When contacted, LWMC’s chairman said he would take up the issue. Spokesman for LWMC said that LWMC was collecting around 6,000 tons of solid waste on daily basis. Around 8,000 waste containers have been placed in city for temporary storage of waste. However, it is responsibility of citizens to use the waste containers instead of dumping of waste in open plots. “Pictures under discussion are of open plots. LWMC clean these open plots with periodic intervals. Moreover, enforcement wing of LWMC has already been activated to impose fine,” he said adding coordinated efforts were required to check and curb the element of scavenging for which Town administration was responsible. Rules should be formulated by LDA to sensitise plot owners to construct boundary walls around open plots while media can play pivotal role to sensitise the general public to assume their responsibilities as the waste containers were available in nearby areas of all the highlighted pictures, he concluded.