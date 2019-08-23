UAE woman seeks divorce as her husband doesn’t yell at her

FUJAIRAH, UAE: A woman in the UAE has approached the Shariah court in Fujairah seeking divorce from her husband because he helped her with household chores and didn't argue with her, international media reported on Thursday.

"He never yelled at me or turned me down," the woman, a Gulf national, told the court.

His love and compassion are so over the top, she added. "I am choked by his extreme love and affection. He even assisted me in cleaning the house without me asking him." He sometimes cooked for her, she added. "He was always so kind to me that we never had any issue or dispute in our year-long marriage." The wife complained that her life has turned into hell with this cruel-free treatment. "I am eagerly longing for a single day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with daily gifts." "I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life full of obedience." The husband, in return, said he did not do anything wrong. "Everybody has advised me to disappoint and turn her down or reject some of her requests, but I did not because I am and always wish to be a perfect and kind husband." She once complained about his weight, following which he went on a tough diet and exercise.

"I had a fracture in my right leg because of harsh diet and sports." The husband asked the court to advise his wife to withdraw the case. "It’s not fair to judge a marriage from the first year, and everybody learns from their mistakes." The court ordered adjournment of the case to give the couple a chance for a settlement.