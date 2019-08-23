CM approves monitoring system to redress public complaints

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to devise the latest monitoring system for early solution of public complaints and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved it. Usman Buzdar said the latest monitoring system would be launched from Lahore and the performance of PHA, LWMC, LDA and Wasa would be monitored initially.
