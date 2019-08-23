close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
August 23, 2019

CM approves monitoring system to redress public complaints

Top Story

 
August 23, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to devise the latest monitoring system for early solution of public complaints and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved it. Usman Buzdar said the latest monitoring system would be launched from Lahore and the performance of PHA, LWMC, LDA and Wasa would be monitored initially.

