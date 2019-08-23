close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Yasin Cricket

Sports

August 23, 2019

LAHORE: Shining Club marched into the second round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Imperial Club by 93 runs at Township Whites ground.Scores: Shining Club 201/4 in 20 overs (Hafiz M Osama 69*, Ghulam Mustafa 21, Umer Dar 23, Hassan Javaid 16, M Haroon 21, Hussain Ali 40(no), Amanullah 2/19).Imperial Club 108 all out in 20 overs (Abdul Razzak 49, Saad Atari 18, Shahid Khan 10, Amanullah 10, Rao Daniyal 3/22, Hafiz M Osama 3/13, Hassan Javaid 2/18).

