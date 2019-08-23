Sri Lanka reach 85-2

COLOMBO: Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka to 85 for two at stumps on a rain-hit day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday.

Only 36.3 overs were possible after rain washed out the first session and bad light ended play for the day with Karunaratne unbeaten on 49.Karunaratne, fresh from a match-winning century in the first Test in Galle last week last week, hit six boundaries during his 100-ball stay in overcast conditions.

Former captain Angelo Mathews was giving Karunaratne company in the middle to remain unbeaten on nought after facing 14 deliveries. New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who made the XI in place of Mitchell Santner, said the match was “evenly poised”.

Karunaratne batted with positive intent despite losing opening partner Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Mendis either side of tea. Thirimanne never looked comfortable and his 59-minute stay at the wicket produced just two runs.

His misery ended when he pushed a William Somerville delivery and was caught at extra cover by skipper Kane Williamson. He had been earlier dropped by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling off Somerville. Mendis looked good as he reached 32 with four fours and put on 50 runs with Karunaratne to steady the batting. De Grandhomme got Mendis caught behind on a seaming delivery outside the off stump and Watling gloved the catch.

The hosts only need a draw to clinch the two-match series. Both teams made one change from the first match.Sri Lanka included veteran spinner Dilruwan Perera in place of Akila Dananjaya, who was reported for a suspect bowling action after the first Test. The entire opening session and another hour was lost due to persistent rain and the toss took place at 1:10 pm local time.

Sri Lanka 1st innings:

D. Karunaratne not out 49

Thirimanne c Williamson b Somerville 2

K. Mendis c Watling b de Grandhomme 32

A. Mathews not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb1) 2

Total: (2 wickets, 36.3 overs) 85

Fall: 1-29 (Thirimanne), 2-79 (Mendis)

Bowling: Boult 7-2-20-0, Southee 12-4-22-0, De Grandhomme 8.3-2-14-1, Somerville 6-3-20-1, Patel 3-1-7-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Michael Gough (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).