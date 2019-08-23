SL proposes short ODI tour instead of Test

LAHORE: Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports Thursday announced that it cannot send its cricketers to play a Test match in Pakistan and instead proposed a shot tour of One Day Internationals.

But Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is insisting with a request for the organisation of Test matches, which are also part of the ICC Test Championship. However, PCB believes it’s a breakthrough in their efforts for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

As par reports made available here, the Sri Lankan ministry has allowed the Sri Lankan cricketers to play ODIs in January 2020. PCB was looking to revive Test cricket in the country and for the purpose they invited Sri Lankan team to play the two five-day matches of their upcoming tour in Karachi and Lahore.

Recently, Sri Lanka’s security team toured Pakistan and gave a positive report to the concerned authorities of their country. The chances were bright for the PCB to host a couple of Test matches.

However, recently the Sri Lankan sports ministry has advised to just stick to the ODI cricket for now, Sri Lanka Cricket will make a decision after discussing the issues.

Pakistan last hosted a Test match in 2009 that too against Sri Lanka before terrorists attacked the tourists in Lahore when they were on their way to Gaddafi Stadium to play the third day of their second Test.

A six-member delegation of Sri Lanka Cricket recently toured Pakistan to review the country’s security situation ahead of the two-match Test series under the ICC World Test Championship. Pakistan have not hosted an international Test since terrorists attacked the bus of the Sri Lankan cricket team while they were on their way to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB, on the other hand, has said that Sri Lanka Cricket has not informed them about their final decision yet but it is believed the Test series is off the Pakistan’s revival itinerary.