Islamabad to remain the venue despite India’s reluctance: Much-awaited Pak-India Davis Cup postponed

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India has been put off for mid-November 2019 instead of September 14-15 following lengthy telephonic meeting between Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan and International Tennis Federation (ITF) president David Haggerty Thursday evening.

Salim Saifullah Khan confirmed to The News that the tie has been postponed for mid-November. “More than one option was considered during the lengthy discussion that was also participated by the Davis Cup committee members.

At the end of the brain-storming session it was agreed upon that the all-important tie will now be held in the mid-November at the same venue i.e. Islamabad. The final dates for the tie will be announced in two months’ time,” Salim Saifullah said. The tie between the two arch rivals was scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on September 14-15.

The News has learnt that India was reluctant to send their team to Pakistan under the prevailing situation. Since forced change in the Indian constitution on August 5, the situation has become volatile in the region. “Indian Long Tennis Association was reluctant to send the team and have yet to even furnish the details for Pakistan visa. They want to move the tie to some neutral venue which was rejected by ITF.

The ITF supported and backed me that Pakistan has all the right to hold the important tie. The situation in Pakistan is normal and as such Indian should not have any objection to travel to Pakistan for the tie,” Salim Saifullah said.

The PTF stressed upon the participants that denying Pakistan opportunity to host the tie would be unjust. “After listening to both sides point of view, the ITF Davis Cup Committee decided to postpone the tie for almost two months with Pakistan continuing to have the rights to host the event.”

The ITF Committee also stressed upon the Indian tennis to furnish all the details to acquire Pakistan visa. “The Indian tennis has been asked to send all the relevant documents so that the PTF can arrange Pakistan visa for them. I am hopeful that India would now submit all the required documents well in time,” Salim Saifullah said.

Since the next Asia Oceania Davis Cup ties are schedule for in February 2020, postponed of the Pak-India tie will have no effect on the schedule.

Some exciting preparations were also under way for the postponed tie. For the first time Hawk-Eye technology was coming to the country as the ITF decided to make it available. Both countries had already announced the teams for the tie. Expectation was high as for the first time in almost 54 years India were crossing the border to play Davis Cup.

Pakistan along with India, Lebanon, China, Korea and Uzbekistan have been placed in Group I of the Asia Oceania Zone. The team winning the Group I tie will directly make it to play off of the World Group-a stage where the world’s best are to flex their muscles.