Indonesia blocks internet in Papua over unrest fears

JAKARTA: Indonesia has cut off internet access in unrest-hit Papua over fears that a stream of offensive and racist online posts would spark more violent protests in the region, the government said Thursday.

Riots and demonstrations brought several Papuan cities to a standstill this week, as buildings were torched and street battles broke out between police and protesters in Indonesia´s easternmost territory.

A rebel insurgency against Jakarta´s rule has simmered for decades in the resource-rich but impoverished island, which shares a border with Papua New Guinea. The riots appear to have been triggered by the arrest of dozens of Papuan students in Java at the weekend, who were also pelted with racist abuse.

Indonesia had slowed internet service in recent days to clamp down on hoaxes and provocative comments targeting Papua´s ethnic Melanesian population. But it shut down service completely late Wednesday, although many users still managed to get around the block.

“The amount of racist and provocative content was very high... and it went viral,” communications ministry spokesman Ferdinandus Setu told AFP. Calm appeared to have been mostly restored Thursday after Indonesia sent in 1,200 extra police and military to Papua.

A few dozen protesters were arrested. Several police officers had been injured, and there are unconfirmed reports of wounded demonstrators. No deaths have been reported. The unrest came after reports that authorities tear-gassed and briefly detained some 43 Papuan university students in Surabaya, Indonesia´s second-biggest city, on Saturday — the country´s independence day.

Police in riot gear stormed a dormitory to force out students who allegedly destroyed an Indonesian flag, as a group of protesters shouted racial slurs at them, calling them “monkeys” and “dogs”.