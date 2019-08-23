Ecuador city recycling plastic bottles for bus tickets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Looking after the environment is paying off in Ecuador, at least for public transport users in the business hub of Guayaquil. A new scheme aimed at combatting garbage and pollution allows people to exchange recyclable plastic bottles for money to buy bus tickets. The port city, in Ecuador´s southwest, is the second most populous city in the country with 2.7 million inhabitants, but it generates the most waste. Passengers who use the city´s bus transit system, Metrovia, are now queueing at a newly installed machine, waiting to unload their plastic bottles for two cents each, which they can spend on public transport.
