Iran unveils home-grown missile defence system

TEHRAN: Iran unveiled its new home-grown air defence system on Thursday at a time of increased tensions with the United States. Iranian officials have previously called Bavar-373 the Islamic republic´s first domestically produced long-range missile defence system.

Tehran began making Bavar — which means “believe” — after the purchase of Russia´s S-300 system was suspended in 2010 due to international sanctions. President Hassan Rouhani attended the unveiling ceremony for the mobile surface-to-air system and ordered it to be added to Iran´s missile defence network, state news agency IRNA reported. “The long-range Bavar-373 missile system is suited to Iran´s geography with a range of more than 200 kilometres (124 miles) ... and competes with Russian and American systems such as S-300 and Patriot,” IRNA said. The system is “better than S-300 and close to S-400”, Rouhani said in televised remarks after the ceremony, held on Iran´s “national defence industry day”.

Pictures released by his office showed the system mounted on the back of military trucks in Tehran. Iran installed the S-300 system in March 2016 following several years of delays, after a nuclear agreement reached with world powers the previous year allowed the lifting of international sanctions.