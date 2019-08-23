close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
August 23, 2019

Neymar future remains up in air as PSG reject Madrid offer

Sports

August 23, 2019

PARIS: Neymar remains no closer to getting his desired move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports on Thursday the French club have rejected an offer from Real Madrid of 100 million euros ($111 million) plus players.

French sports daily L’Equipe said Real had offered cash plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because “the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations”.

Paris paid 222 million euros to sign Neymar from Barcelona two years ago and their sporting director Leonardo is understood to be determined to only sell the forward for a deal considered to be of the same value.

