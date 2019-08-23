World urged to act as humanitarian crisis looming in Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday impressed upon the international community to take cognisance of blatant human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, as humanitarian crisis was looming in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), the Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said the occupied valley had been converted into the largest prison in the history of mankind. “More than 14 million people are incarcerated in their homes, as the Indian government has stationed over 9,00,000 troops in the valley and Kashmiris are being denied access to any form of communication,” he said, adding: “A humanitarian crisis is looming as occupied Kashmir is facing the shortage of food and medicines.”

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the spokesperson said Trump’s consistent engagement was a manifestation of his interest in the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan was considering all options on Kashmir, adding active consultations were going on amongst all the stakeholders for the purpose. He said India could not impose curfew in the occupied territory for an indefinite period and added the resolution of this outstanding dispute had become imperative in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Several countries have offered mediation on Kashmir dispute but we cannot move forward unless India agrees to it,” he said.The spokesman expressed concern over the closure of social media accounts which were supporting the Kashmir cause, adding: “It is against the free speech and the matter has been taken up with the relevant authorities”.

When asked about Kartarpur Corridor, Dr Faisal said it was Pakistan’s desire and effort that the corridor opens as per the scheduled time.To a query, he said there was no organised presence of Daesh (IS) in Pakistan, adding: “Pakistan is, however, concerned over the outfit’s rise in neighbouring Afghanistan”.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan had sincerely supported international efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan as part of a shared responsibility. “We believe that a final and durable solution in Afghanistan will be victory for the Afghans, the regional countries and the international community but it should be fully led and owned by Afghans,” he added.