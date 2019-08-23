Assault on Sheikh Rashid with eggs, punches slammed

LONDON: Leaders of Awami Muslim League (AML) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the UK have condemned a physical attack on Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Railways Minister and AML chief, by two officials of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the UK.

Sheikh Rashid was pelted with eggs and punches were also allegedly thrown at him as he came out from a hotel after attending an awards ceremony. The attackers fled the scene immediately but on Wednesday two officials of PPP in the UK namely Asif Ali Khan, President People’s Youth Organisation Europe, and Samah Naz, General Secretary for Greater London Women’s Wing, issued a statement confirming that they had attacked Sheikh Rashid because he had been using “abusive language” for PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Saleem Sheikh, AML’s UK President, told this reporter that he would be speaking to Sheikh Rashid to get his permission for the registration of a police case against the attackers. “We saw Asif Khan and a woman being involved in the attack but they ran away from the scene and there was no video proof of their shameful act but now both have come out and claimed the attack. We will decide whether to report them to the police or not after speaking to Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.”

Saleem Sheikh said that Sheikh Rashid came out from the event venue for a cigar in open near Earl’s Court station when suddenly two individuals attacked him in the head and on the face. There were not many people around and just a few people knew that we were going out from a side exit. This means the attack was planned. We are taking this matter seriously.”

Asif Khan and Samah Naz claimed that Rashid has been continuously using “abusive and bad language during interviews against our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He should be thankful we only used eggs as a British way of dealing with such uncivilised politician. He started this we ended it”.

PTI’s London President Waheed-ur-Rehman said: “I condemn the shameful act committed by mischievous people who claim to belong to a political party but lack the political maturity & morality. By committing this act they have defamed the whole Pakistani Community in the UK.”

Sheikh Rashid was criticised for being in the UK but not taking part in protest against India in London and doing shopping with Aneel Musarrat but he said that it was a considered decision that he did not attend the London protest because that could have caused another controversy. Saleem Sheikh confirmed that Rashid had cancelled participation in the London protest after receiving intelligence report that he could be attacked at the rally. “There were several plans to attack him. We are going to take further action because violence is unacceptable for all.”