Fri Aug 23, 2019
Newsdesk
August 23, 2019

Imran, Bajwa discuss occupied Kashmir, security situation

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Thursday and discussed with him the overall security situation as well as the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and Line of Control.This was the first meeting between the two after Prime Minister Khan extended the tenure of Gen Bajwa as the Army chief for another three years.

