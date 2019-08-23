Khurrum, Ahmad fail to reach Lahti shotgun world cup finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Khurrum Inam and Ahmad Usman failed to make it to the finals at ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lahti, Finland, on Thursday.

Sindh’s Khurrum added 64 points to his initial score in the second qualification round. He got a total of 111 points (23, 24, 22, 19, 23) to secure 86th position in the skeet event. Ahmad added 61 points to his initial score and got the total of 106 points (23, 22, 20, 21, 20) to take the 108th position in the event. Farrukh Nadeem secured the 20th position in the trap event.